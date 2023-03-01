Wits University students have vowed to continue their protests until their demands are met. The students are protesting over funding.

The demands include the ability to register for all students who owe R150 000 or less, the waiver of the R10 000 upfront fee for Wits Residences, and the removal of the NSFAS limit of R45 000 for accommodation.

Earlier, the protesting students disrupted traffic on both Empire and Yale roads in Braamfontein. Police and private security were called in to manage the crowd.

Wits SRC member Karabo Matloga says some of the students are sleeping in libraries and bathrooms due to a lack of accommodation. The university management says they have been working hand in hand with student representatives to raise funds.

“We are in need of R30 million additional towards accommodation to address the crisis that we are facing, especially since NFSAS has been failing us for years. The funds that the university is investing in infrastructure could be invested in students.”

VIDEO: Wits students embark on a fee-related protest

Wits spokesperson, Shirona Patel says the university is surprised and taken aback by this protest.

“We have been working with the SRC for the past few weeks in order to fundraise so that students who qualify can access the institution. We have raised R28 million rand and made it available as emergency funding. For students to register and secure accommodation,”

However, Matloga says that’s not enough. “To solve this we need much more. They have worked with the SRC in terms of the SRC fund, however, the financial rules of this university still exclude specific students even if they benefit from the SRC fund,” says Matloga.

VIDEO: Classes continue at Wits despite a protest on campus: Shirona Patel

Lessons were earlier disrupted but later returned to normal. Kenneth Strijdom is one of the students who managed to attend classes.

“There are classes taking place, the majority of classes have been moved online. And the classes that are done in person are being done dually online as well as in person. None of the classes I have been disrupted. However, I have heard that students have been denied from entering some buildings. As well as being thrown out of classes but I have not personally experienced that,” says Strijdom.

Campus and private security officials are on high alert at the campus.