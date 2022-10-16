Residents of Winkelhaak Farm in Badplaas, Mpumalanga accuse the local farmer of violating their basic rights.

They allege that the farmer demolished their newly built houses saying they are not allowed to build permanent structures.

The farmer has erected a fence preventing the community and their livestock from accessing water at the nearby wells.

Badplaas farmer accused of mistreating farm dwellers

Most of the residents have been living in the area for decades, they say the land is said to be under a land claim process.

One resident laments, “This white man has fenced the area and we have no access to the water wells, our livestock has a limited space to graze now, I decided to build another structure now, he came to times to say I must not proceed to build here, now it’s almost finished I don’t know what will happen.”

Meanwhile, when the SABC News team contacted the farmer, he refused to comment saying the matter is before the courts.