Artificial Intelligence (AI) has firmly entrenched itself in the lives of people, with the introduction of SiyaTutor, the cutting-edge AI-driven WhatsApp-based tutor chatbot designed to assist school learners in their educational journey.

SiyaTutor, the brainchild of Siyanda and Siyabulela Ndlovu, is poised to revolutionise the online learning experience. The innovative chatbot prioritises personalised education, aiming for academic milestones with a rigorously tailored step-by-step approach.

SiyaTutor isn’t just another run-of-the-mill educational tool; it represents a paradigm shift in how students access and interact with learning resources. By leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence, SiyaTutor has created an unprecedented platform that combines convenience and effectiveness.

In an interview with Morning Live, the brothers share their inspiration for this transformative project.

“We saw a gap in the education system,” Siyanda Ndlovu explains “and we wanted to create a tool that could bridge that gap and empower students to excel on their terms.”

Siyabulela Ndlovu adds, “SiyaTutor isn’t just about disseminating information; it’s about fostering a dynamic learning environment where each student’s unique strengths and challenges are taken into account. Our AI-powered system adapts to the individual’s pace and learning style, ensuring a truly personalized educational journey.”

SiyaTutor is poised to be a game-changer in education, marking a turning point in how students engage with their studies.