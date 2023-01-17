As schools in the coastal provinces are set to re-open for the 2023 academic year tomorrow, 955 grade one and eight learners in the Western Cape have not been placed yet.

The Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier, says while the province has improved in school placements, the education system is under severe admission pressure.

Last week, parents scrambled to secure the last open spaces for their learners, however, schools have all indicated that they have no more space.

Maynier says: “We are now focusing on trying to find those learners places in the Western Cape. There are about 21 000 additional learners from outside the province every year and that is putting the system under massive pressure. We are working hard to expand capacity. We’ve added 561 classrooms, we’ve also employed 1 143 additional teachers but despite that, we are struggling to keep up with demand for places in the Western Cape.”

