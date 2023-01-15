The Western Cape Education Department says 99% of grade 1 and 8 learners for the 2023 school year have been placed, with 680 learners still needing placement.

The Department says an additional 842 classrooms were built to accommodate learners. More than 43 000 staff members will report back to Western Cape education facilities tomorrow ahead of Wednesday’s reopening of schools.

The Department’s Communication Director is Bronagh Hammond says they are expecting late applications.

“The challenge with late applications is that we do not know; how many late applications we will receive, where placement will be required, for what grades, language and ages, and for what subjects or specialised needs. We also need the system to settle to determine where there are places available, places that we can then fill. This is a vital part of the process as it will result in the placement of many late applications,” Hammond explained.

Video – Some learners not yet placed in schools: