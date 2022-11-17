The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in the Western Cape says it will embark on a stay-away on Monday and Tuesday next week in a bid to get the local government to resume the Blue Dot Taxi programme.

The project was stopped at the end of November due to a lack of funding.

The Blue Dot Taxi programme was piloted in 2021 and included the establishment of business entities, the subsidisation of the industry and partnerships with government.

Santaco provincial second deputy chairperson, Gershon Geyer says, “We don’t get any subsidies from government and that is why the Blue Dot project was good for us. It showed that with a government subsidy, it can change the behaviour of the drivers and owners. Government itself confessed that it was a huge success.”

The Western Cape government launched the initiative to reduce illegal taxi operations and the deadly conflict in the industry.

An incentive programme was also in place aimed at rewarding good behaviour and good passenger service quality.

