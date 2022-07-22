In this week’s Global COVID-19 Wrap, SABC News captures highlights from all corners of the globe as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections continues to rise.
The 572 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded globally, with over 542 million recoveries and over 6.3 million deaths.
South Africa has over 4 million confirmed cases, with 3 893 872 million recoveries and 101 942 deaths.
Africa has so far recorded over 12.4 million cases, with over 11.6 million recoveries, and over 256 637 deaths.
Here are COVID-19 stories making headlines around the world: