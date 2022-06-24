In this week’s Global COVID-19 Wrap, SABC News captures highlights from all corners of the globe as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections continues to rise.

Over 547 million cases have been recorded globally, with just over 522 million recoveries and over 6.3 million deaths to date.

So far, Africa has recorded over 12.2 million coronavirus cases, with some 11.4 million recoveries and over 255 725 deaths. South Africa, on the other hand, has over 3.9 million confirmed cases, with 3 874 944 recoveries, and 101 704 deaths.

Here are COVID-19 stories making headlines around the world:

