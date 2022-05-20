In this week’s Global COVID-19 Wrap, SABC News captures highlights from all corners of the globe as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections continues to rise.

The world has currently recorded over 525.9 million cases, with over 495.7 million recoveries and over 6.2 million deaths.

Meanwhile, South Africa has 3 915 258 confirmed cases, with 3 733 569 recoveries and 100 898 deaths.

The rest of the African continent has so far recorded over 12 million cases of the coronavirus, with over 11.2 million recoveries and over 254 548 deaths.

Here are COVID-19 stories making headlines around the world:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>