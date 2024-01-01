Warner retires from ODI to spend time with family

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia cricketer, David Warner, has called time on his one-day international to spend more time with his family.

The 37-year-old opening batsman, a key member of the Australia team that won the 50-overs World Cup for the sixth time in India last year, will also play his 112th and final test against Pakistan at his home, the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting on Wednesday.

Warner scored 22 centuries and 6932 runs at an average of just over 45 in 161 one-day internationals.

He made his debut in January 2009.

Warner won two World Cups in the format. Australia’s victory against India in the November 19 final of the World Cup last year, remains Warner’s last ODI outing.

He was Australia’s leading run scorer in the tournament.