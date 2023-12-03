Warner included in settled Australia squad for first Pakistan test

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia opener David Warner looks likely to get the test farewell of his choice after being named in the 14-man squad for the opening clash in the three-match series against Pakistan on Sunday.

Warner said in June that he wanted to bring down the curtain on his 12-year career in the longest format after the third test against the tourists in his home city of Sydney early next year.

His lack of recent test runs, an average of less than 30 with just one century over the last two years, had threatened to stymie his plans but his contribution to Australia’s recent World Cup triumph looks to have secured his place in the squad.

The one minor surprise in a settled squad was the inclusion of Western Australian bowler Lance Morris, who would offer plenty of raw pace if he got the nod to make his test debut in familiar conditions at Perth Stadium from December 14-18.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon also returned to the squad in place of Todd Murphy after missing the back end of last year’s Ashes series with a calf injury.

Otherwise, Australia retained the players who last year won the World Test Championship for the first time and retained the Ashes in England.