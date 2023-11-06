Mabuyane condemns violent protests on R61

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has condemned the violent protests that have led to the damage of the R61 road between Mthatha and Port St John’s. It is alleged that some protesters dug trenches on the road near Dangwane village.

They were demanding that they become part of the locals who were hired by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to fix the roads that have been affected by the recent flooding.

Mabuyane has described these acts as going against the province’s plans to improve the economy.

The Premier’s spokesperson, Yanga Funani, says R390 million was invested in the road construction.

“As the province, we have invested R390 million in the construction of the R61 between Mthatha and Port St Johns to be in the state that it is currently in. Road infrastructure is central to the economic reconstruction of our province and therefore we must desist the urge to vent out frustrations through protests that lead to the damage of the roads. We must start with protecting our assets. Through the work of Sanral in our province, 637 SMMEs have benefited in contracts worth R3.5 billion, and over 5 000 people have been employed.”