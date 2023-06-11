Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) paid respect to the family of former surgeon General Zola Dabula at KwaBhaca today.

General Dabula died last Sunday at the age of 67.

He served as the executive head of the SANDF Presidential Medical Unit and one of his duties was to oversee the healthcare of the late former president Nelson Mandela.

Mabuyane says General Dabula is leaving a mark and they want to continue from it and serve the people of this country.

“He was one of those people that were entrusted with the life of our first president of our democratic of South Africa. It’s not an easy thing, it cannot be given to anyone, it tells you the statue of the man, the influence the man had, the respect he has been enjoying that he has earned out of the hard work that he put on his career.”

The SANDF held a memorial service for the General on Thursday in Pretoria where his life was celebrated.