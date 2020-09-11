In this week’s Global COVID-19 Wrap, SABC News captures highlights from the African continent, Europe, Asia, and the Americas as the number of confirmed infections worldwide rises.

Currently, the COVID-19 cases worldwide stand at over 28.3 million with more than 20 million recoveries and deaths at 913 988.

In South Africa, the number of confirmed cases passed the 644 000 mark this week. The death toll has risen to more 15 200.

On the rest of the continent, 52 African Union Member States have so far reported 1 336 407 cases; with 32 179 deaths and 1 072 778 recoveries.

Below are COVID-19 stories making headlines around the world: