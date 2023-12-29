VIDEO | In Memoriam: Remembering prominent figures who passed away

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As we reflect on the past year, we cannot help but acknowledge the profound impact that death has on our communities.

2023 has been a year of both triumphs and tribulations and unfortunately, it has seen the departure of several prominent figures whose contributions have left an unforgettable mark in our country.

While we remember and honour the lives of those who have left us, let us also reflect on the impact they had on the world around them.

May their legacies endure, and may we find solace in the memories that continue to inspire and shape our shared journey. In this time of collective mourning, our thoughts and sympathies go out to all those affected by the loss of these prominent individuals.

The video below reflects on the prominent people who passed on in 2023.

<br />

PROMINENT DEATHS by SABC Digital News