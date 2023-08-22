Veteran investigative journalist and broadcaster Derek Watts has passed away after a battle with Sepsis and skin cancer. The cancer had spread to his lungs.

Watts was 74.

He detailed his health battles on social media. Tributes are pouring in for Watts on X, formerly Twitter. He worked at investigative programme Carte Blanche since its inception 35 years ago.

Tributes are pouring for Watts in on X:

South Africa lost an icon today. Fearless and humble, honest and generous, you were a Champion of the Truth. Sunday nights will never be the same again. Thank you for the battles you fought and lives you helped over the years. Rest in peace #DerekWatts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oMMd10pmxx — Alex Goldberg (@TrollusMaximus) August 22, 2023

A true South African legend & probably the best investigative journalist we've ever had! Rest in peace Derek Watts. Thank you for all you've done for this country 🙏🏼❤️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/daHkqbFmE9 — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) August 22, 2023

A gentle giant has left us.

Rest In Peace Derek Watts.

Thank you for the way you led your life and your incredible journalism.

Thank you for being brave and kind. And thank you for always believing that things should be better.

You blessed us all. pic.twitter.com/Qneh1lntuD — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) August 22, 2023

Gutted to hear the news about Derek Watts. It was a thrill & an honour to have a few days working alongside him in Antarctica last year. He was humble, funny, approachable & committed to excellence. His team clearly adored him. Wishing strength and comfort to all who loved him pic.twitter.com/1jZlfbVDct — Pippa Hudson (@pjchudson) August 22, 2023

Very sad news about the passing of a gentle giant in the media space. I had huge respect for his work. My heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues at #CarteBlanche. Your loss is our collective loss. Rest in Peace Derek Watts pic.twitter.com/V5gCBiP2Ac — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) August 22, 2023