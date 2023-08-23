Former Carte Blanche producer Bernadette Maguire says the late Derek Watts will be remembered for his humility.

Watts lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday at the age of 74.

Carte Blanche says Watts died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

In June, the programme announced that Watts would step away from the camera to focus on his health.

Maguire reminisces on working with Watts for over 20 years.

“Derek was a consummate professional. He had so much of sincerity. He cared so much about his fellow man, animals, the greater good and social justice. Those are the things that stood out for me. He was so real and so caring. He was one of those people that when you walked into the room and he spoke to you, he made you feel like you were the only person in that room. That’s what set him apart and made him such a great journalist and why so many people care so much about him.”

“He lives in each of us”

As tributes continue, Carte Balance presenter, Macfarlane Moleli, has described Watts as an incredible human being.

Moleli says while the news of his passing has been difficult to accept, the veteran journalist “lives in all of us.”

VIDEO | Tributes pour in for Derek Watts – Macfarlane Moleli: