Red Bull’s Max Verstappen continues his dominant season with victory at the Hungarian GP. The win, being the 12th consecutive for the Red Bull team, is a new record which was previously held by Mclaren.

Startin in second alongside polesitter, Mercedes Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen had the better start and led into the first corner and never looked troubled the entire race.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was runner-up for the second straight race, 33.7 seconds behind at the chequered flag, with Verstappen’s teammate and closest title rival Sergio Perez third.

The 12 successive wins, a tally that includes last season’s final race in Abu Dhabi, beat McLaren’s 11 in a row in 1988 recorded by the great Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.