Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull stayed unbeaten for the Formula One season and equalled McLaren’s 1988 record of 11 victories in a row.

McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second in front of a 160 000-strong home crowd at Silverstone, with fellow Briton and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes.

“Eleven in a row. That’s pretty crazy,” said Verstappen over the team radio.

Norris took the lead from Verstappen on lap 1 after an amazing start but the two-time world champion proved too much for the Mclaren driver claiming the lead a few laps later.

With the threat of rain, the race was far from decided but Verstappen kept his nerve and took the win, extending his lead to closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez to almost 100 points.