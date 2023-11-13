UWC suspends a student who stabbed his wife at a university residence

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) suspended a 30-year-old man, who was arrested for stabbing his wife multiple times at a private university residence over the weekend. A case of attempted murder against him has been postponed to the 20th of November in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

His wife, also a student at the Cape Peninsula University (CPUT) is in a critical condition in hospital.

The stabbing incident, which went viral on social media at the weekend triggered widespread anger. It also emerged the suspect has another pending case of rape, which is due on the 4th of December.

UWC Spokesperson, Gasant Abarder says the student has also been barred from all UWC associated residences.

“The University of the Western Cape is shocked and outraged at the incident that occurred at the weekend involving one of its students who has been arrested we can confirm that a rector’s urgent tribunal was called by the Proctor of the university and in attendance was the DVC Student Development and Support who decided that the student be suspended,” says Abarder.

A small group of students including African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) members picketed outside court. The League’s Provincial Secretary in the Western Cape Thozama Bevu says they came to support the victim.

“We came here to support the victim against GBV that was done by her husband, and we are saying we are calling on justice system not to give bail. He must rot in jail for ever because we have heard he is coming from jail, the same person is coming from jail being arrested for rape.”

A student who was part of the protest had this to say.

“I’m very ashamed as a man and I’m very disappointed about what has been happening, especially to the girls, especially as a person who was there and we saw what happened.”

This latest stabbing incident at the institution follows a recent march by angry UWC female students against gender-based violence (GBV) at the weekend.

