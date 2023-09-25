The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III held a meeting with his Kenyan counterpart Aden Duale in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, where he announced US support for Kenya’s mission to Haiti.

Kenya has committed to deploying a police contingent to aid in restoring security in Haiti.

Last month, United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres said that addressing the security situation in Haiti requires a range of coercive law enforcement measures, including the active use of force in targeted police operations against heavily armed gangs in the island nation.

The body, responsible for addressing threats to international peace and security, requested the UN Chief to provide a full range of options on how to address the growing security threat posed by weak governance and institutions and exacerbated by violent gangs in the country.

