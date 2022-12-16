United States President Joe Biden says he intends to visit Africa as he aims to strengthen ties with the continent amid growing influence from China and Russia in the region.

Speaking at the US Africa Leaders Summit, he also announced billions of dollars in new commitments on financing and bolstering democracy on the continent.

Biden affirmed his support for the African Union to join the Group of 20 and for an African country to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

President Biden used this forum to announce how the US would strengthen its ties with the continent – promising that not just he, but his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and several other members of his cabinet including the defense, commerce and treasury secretaries would all be visiting Africa.

However, he didn’t say which African nations he plans to visit, nor when he would make the trip. He also said he was working alongside Congress to announce a total of $55 billion for investment on diverse issues from agriculture to collaboration in outer space.

President Biden is hosting this week’s summit in a bid to repair and strengthen ties with the continent, stressing the US’s desire to work together instead of simply sending aid and assistance.