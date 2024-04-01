US and Israel to hold meeting on Rafah on Monday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The United States and Israel are expected to hold a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the Biden administration’s alternative proposals to an Israeli military invasion of Rafah, Axios reported on Sunday citing three Israeli and US officials.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes killed 77 Palestinians in Gaza, health authorities said on Sunday, as Egypt hosted an Israeli delegation for a new round of talks in a bid to secure a truce with Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

The Israeli military said it killed a senior Jihad militant in a strike on a command centre in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza. It did not mention his name or rank.

“The command centre and terrorists were struck precisely, the military said, adding it was intended to minimise “harm to uninvolved civilians in the area of the hospital”.

“The Al-Aqsa Hospital building was not damaged and its functioning was not affected.”

There was no immediate comment from Islamic Jihad, an ally of Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War | Gaza ceasefire resolution:

Palestinian health officials and Hamas media said the strike hit several tents inside the Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing four people and wounding several, including five journalists.

More than 32 000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since October 7, according to the health authorities. Health officials say most of the fatalities are civilians, while Israel says at least a third are fighters.