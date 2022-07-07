The University of Venda has removed the Student Representative Council president and suspended the rest of the SRC executive for two years.

Smile Manganyi was initially suspended last month after students protested about the challenges they face on campus. The university said the march was illegal and Manganyi incited violence during the protest action.

A student allowance was one of the demands on their list. The university said the march was illegal and marred by violence. SRC president Manganyi was found guilty of misconduct and inciting violence and he was suspended for three years.

The other 13 council members were also found guilty of misconduct and were suspended for two years. Their suspension was lifted for two years.

South African Students Congress (SASCO) at the University of Venda has criticised the management for removing Manganyi. SASCO’s Mutshidzi Matidza says Manganyi’s removal is a plan by management to instill fear in students.

“As political leaders here at the University of Venda, we see it as a threat, meaning in future when SRC or student leaders at that time decide to go and advocate for students they will be suspended, management didn’t do justice to the leader, that issue does not affect Smile it affects all of us.”

Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command Chairperson in Limpopo, Rotshidzwa Mukwevho says Manganyi’s suspension was too harsh. Mukwevho says they are looking at the matter and they will lodge an appeal against the decision.

“I think what we can do, is to appeal to the DC of the university. The decision that they took is too harsh, if it’s only applying to the president it’s not fair. It must apply to the entire cabinet of the SRC.”

Univen’s Spokesperson, Takalani Dzaga says Manganyi was removed in line with the constitution of the university.

“The University of Venda confirms that Mr. Smile Manganyi was charged for misconduct of inciting violence in a form of illegal protest action, he appeared before the disciplinary committee, in terms of the SRC constitution if an SRC Member is convicted by the University disciplinary committee he loses eligibility for SRC Membership, Mr Manganyi was therefore removed accordingly from being an SRC member and the president of the University of Venda SRC.”

The EFF student command says they will seek legal opinion on challenging the suspension.