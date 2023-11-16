UNSC adopts resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Members of the United Nations Security Council have welcomed the adoption of a draft resolution demanding that all parties to the Hamas-Israeli war in Gaza comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

It relates particularly to the protection of civilians, especially children.

The resolution also calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a number of days.

The Council’s decision comes after four previous attempts at humanitarian resolutions were either vetoed or failed to garner the minimum votes in support for adoption.

It’s the first time the Council has been able to pronounce itself on the conflict since its start some 40 days ago given continued divisions on the body’s role in arresting the conflict.

The resolution further calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, while calling for immediate humanitarian access to those being held.

It’s unclear the impact the resolution will have on the ground given that Council resolutions are not always implemented despite their legally binding nature.

VIDEO: UN’s Humanitarian Chief appalled by reports of military raids inside the Al Shifa hospital:

