The Asset Forfeiture Unit has welcomed Tuesday’s ruling by the High Court in Pretoria that granted a restraint order for assets of over R13 million against former Crime Intelligence Head, Richard Mdluli, Head of supply chain management Heine Barnard, former Crime Intelligence CFO, Solomon Lazarus, and others.

The three were in control of Crime Intelligence’s secret service account that was supposed to be used for preventing crime and gathering intelligence.

The restraint order is premised on the fraud, theft, and corruption case reinstated by the state in 2020. The charges relate to the alleged abuse of a police intelligence slush fund that allegedly benefited Mdluli and his family.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka says. “Adv Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba welcomes the restraint. The NPA has a 2-pronged strategy for prosecuting those responsible for looting state coffers, through criminal prosecution and also by taking away the proceeds of crime through asset forfeiture proceedings. She welcomes that we’ve now reached this monumental leg where the next step I’ll be the confirmation of the restraint.”

Mdluli released on parole

The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that the former Police Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been released on parole in July this year. Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were sentenced to five years in jail for kidnapping, assault and intimidation in September 2020. Mdluli and Mthunzi had kidnapped and assaulted Oupa Ramogibe, his wife and Mdluli’s ex-partner Tshidi Buthelezi and her friend Alice Manana in 1998. The video below is reporting on the sentencing of Richard Mdluli: