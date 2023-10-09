UNISA issues could affect students amid final exams: SASCO

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Students Congress (SASCO) says the latest developments at UNISA have the potential to cause anxiety among some students as they start to write their final semester exams.

The High Court in Pretoria interdicted Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande from putting the university under administration.

Nzimande was due to hold a media briefing on Friday to announce the embattled institution’s fate.

This follows an independent assessor’s report which reveal pressing financial and maladministration issues and attempts to undermine the effective functioning of UNISA.

“We found the minister’s action very premature and worrisome find it so eager to destroy the institution without taking into consideration the implications of putting the university under administration. As you know that placing a big university like UNISA under administration will have financial implications and cause anxiety especially at this moment students are writing exams. So, we were quite intrigued and shocked. By the minister’s action and eagerness to put the university like UNISA under administration without considering the court of law judgment that was presented on the 24th of August,” says SASCO’s Inga Ketwa.