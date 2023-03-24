The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) has slammed the Ugandan anti-homosexuality bill passed on Tuesday which imposes severe punishment for same-sex acts, including labeling some acts as crimes punishable by death, while imposing stiff sentences for people identifying as LGBTQI+.

The top UN Human Rights official, Volker Türk has called on President Yoweri Museveni to reject the bill warning that the legislation runs counter to Uganda’s own constitutional provisions stipulating equality and non-discrimination for all.

This comes as the United States and Canada joined the chorus of condemnation.

UN slams Uganda’s LGBTQI+ bill

Death penalty

The Anti-Homosexuality Bill, passed by Uganda’s Parliament earlier this week, proposes the death penalty for the offense of aggravated homosexuality, life imprisonment for the “offense of homosexuality”, up to 14 years for attempted homosexuality and up to 20 years in jail for promoting homosexuality.

Prompting High Commissioner Volker Türk to say his heart goes out to lesbian, gay and bisexual Ugandans.

The passing of this discriminatory bill is probably among the worst of its kind in the world and a deeply troubling development. If signed into law, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are.

It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other. The bill confuses consensual and non-consensual relations. Consensual relations should never be criminalized.

#Uganda: UN Human Rights Chief @volker_turk urges President not to sign shocking anti-homosexuality bill. The draconian legislation proposes the death penalty for aggravated homosexuality & life imprisonment for homosexuality, among other severe sentences: https://t.co/6FfE1o3wAG pic.twitter.com/jzXUiV9TBk — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) March 22, 2023

He went further; calling the bill a massive distraction from taking the necessary action to end sexual violence, arguing it ran counter to the country’s legal obligations on human rights, while invoking the words of a late South African Nobel Peace Laureate.

“Let us be clear: this is not about ‘values’ – promoting violence and discrimination against people for who they are and who they love is wrong and any disingenuous attempts to justify this on the basis of ‘values’ should be called out and condemned.” Adds Türk.

The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu spoke about how pernicious and ghastly it is that people are penalized and killed simply and solely on the basis of their sexual orientation, and called for all to oppose this injustice.

“Appalling”

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau took to Twitter calling the legislation “appalling and abhorrent” while the United States first through Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned it would undermine fundamental rights of all Ugandans and reverse the gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The legislation passed by the Ugandan Parliament yesterday, known as the Anti-Homosexuality Act, is appalling and abhorrent – no one, nowhere, should have to live in fear because of who they are or whom they love. We strongly urge Ugandan lawmakers to reconsider this legislation. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 22, 2023

The White House also weighed in through Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.

She says, “The bill is one of the most extreme anti-LGBTQI+ laws in the world. Human rights are universal. No one should be attacked, imprisoned, or killed simply because of who they are or whom they love.”

The passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act by the Parliament of Uganda is deeply concerning. This law would jeopardize progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, deter tourism and investment in Uganda, and damage Uganda’s international reputation. Human rights are universal. pic.twitter.com/dNc2Obz4p6 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) March 22, 2023

The White House’s National Security Spokesperson, John Kirby warns of possible repercussions.

“This is the parliament passing it. It still has some process to go here. We’re certainly watching this real closely and we would have to take a look at whether or not there might be repercussions that we would have to take, perhaps in an economic way, should this law actually get passed and enacted.” Kirby adds.

Human Rights Watch also called on President Museveni to reject the “extreme” bill. The Rights NGO further urged Uganda to introduce comprehensive non-discrimination legislation that would protect sexual and other minorities in line with its international obligations.