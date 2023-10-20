Undocumented foreign national arrested with counterfeit USD

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Cape Town police have arrested an undocumented foreign national for the illegal possession of counterfeit foreign currency worth almost R20 million.

Police spokesperson, Lt Col Malcolml Pojie, says they stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle in Riebeeck Street, Woodstock. He says they discovered a small portable safe hidden in a black plastic bag and a sports bag with fake money inside the vehicle.

Pojie says the suspect was arrested and detained at the Goodwood Police Station. He’s expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court once charged.