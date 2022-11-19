Port Nolloth police in the Northern Cape say they have arrested four undocumented persons who are accused of dealing in drugs. The men were found in possession of dagga and police also confiscated cash found on their premises. They will spend the weekend behind bars and are expected to appear in court earlier next week.

“Four undocumented persons were locked up in Sizamile in Port Nolloth, following an intelligence driven operation, comprising of multi-disciplinary law enforcement agencies. The team acted on information, regarding drug dealing activities on the premises occupied by foreign nationals in Sizamile in Port Nolloth. They are expected to appear in court soon on charges of dealing in dagga and contravention of the Immigration Act”, says Police spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana.

Kimberly

In March, Kimberley residents chased away two foreign shop owners out of the city, after searching their shops and allegedly finding drugs and a large sum of cash stashed in a safe.

The pair was put on a taxi to Johannesburg and ordered never to return to the city.

The raids were conducted following a tip-off that some of the food outlets around town are being used as a front for drug peddling. Residents in Kimberly march against drugs and illegal foreigners, 21March 2022;