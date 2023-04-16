The United Nations has rejected as “horrendous distortions” the unverified leaked US Intelligence documents that purport to reflect the private conversations between hi-ranking UN officials including the Secretary-General and his deputy.

US Air national guardsman, 21-year-old Jack Texeira, has since been arrested in connection with the leak which included an alleged conversation between Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and UN Chief Antonio Guterres in which she’s alleged to have referred to Kenya’s President William Ruto as “ruthless” and that she didn’t trust him.

The UN has since hit back at what they describe as distortions, through spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“There was a horrendous distortion of comments attributed to the Deputy Secretary-General that were taken out of context regarding Kenya, that in no way reflect her views or her opinion. And I think, especially for the Deputy Secretary-General, who has been throughout her career, a strong, unimpeachable a champion of Africa’s leadership in the world, it’s just what you said. It’s completely distorted. It gives the wrong image.”