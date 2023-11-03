UN Rights Office raises alarm over situation in West Bank

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The United Nations Rights Office on Friday described the situation in the West Bank as ” alarming”, saying Israeli forces were increasingly using military tactics and weapons in law enforcement operations there.

“While much attention has been on the attacks inside Israel and the escalation of hostilities in Gaza since the 7th of October, the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is alarming and urgent,” said Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

She added that at least 132 Palestinians, including 41 children, were killed in the West Bank, 124 of those by Israeli forces and some eight by settlers.

Two Israeli soldiers were also killed.