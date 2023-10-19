Five Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Five Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Israeli forces broke into the camp and clashes are still taking place between the Israeli army and a number of gunmen, witnesses said.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday discussed the fighting between Israeli and Palestinian forces, including the Israeli attacks on Gaza, with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said.

The source provided no further information about the call.

Turkey has sent humanitarian aid aimed for besieged Gazans, which has been held up in Egypt with the border being closed due to the fighting. Cairo is also due to host a summit of leaders at the weekend to discuss the conflict.