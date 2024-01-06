Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter KCi laid to rest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Late former Umhlobo Wenene FM afternoon drive host, Mthobeli “KCi” August, has been hailed for the immense role he played towards reviving the radio industry. August was buried at his homestead in Adelaide in the Eastern Cape.

He died at his Johannesburg home last week.

A well-known voice on the airways has now gone quiet.

KCi’s vibrant and humorous character entertained the young and old who tuned in to his afternoon drive show. August was also a loving family man. His younger brother, Linathi Mabindisa, says his passing leaves a huge void in the family.

“KCi was a provider at home. He was a gold in our family. We have lost someone who was a provider, someone who was a breadwinner. The most painful and worrying thing is that he left his mother, who is only depending on pension money.”

KCi’s mentor and former colleague, Zolani Bongco, says he was a bold creative.

“He was just a different kind of a person, unique, very creative, he was a freewheeler and he spoke his mind. He revolutionalised radio broadcast. I believe that everybody from the eldest to the youngest, he had a room for everybody which is very rare on radio.”

Eastern Cape Sports Recreation Arts and Culture MEC, Nonceba Kontsiwe, hailed August for his dedication to the IsiXhosa language.

“He was a talent himself, because he could show different characters from one person. So for that we appreciate his life and the contribution that he has made, especially through the radio Umhlobo Wenene during his time there. But most importantly is that his origin, that his coming from Adelaide did not prevent him from being what he wanted to be.”

KCi August is survived by his mother and siblings.

