‘KCi truly stands immortalised among the great legends’

The Xhosa language radio station, Umhlobo Wenene FM, has extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and supporters of the late former presenter, Mthobeli ‘KCi’ August.

KCi was discovered unconscious in his Johannesburg home on Friday. He died at the age of 47.

Umhlobo Wenene FM Station Manager, Loyiso Bala, described him as a radio legend who contributed significantly to the growth of the station.

“KCi was a beloved presenter in our station for many years, fondly remembered for this humour and profound passion for radio.”

AUDIO | Bala pays tribute to KCi:

Reaction from people on X below:

Kci Mthobeli August was ahead of his time, He was a Tik Toker before Tik Tok . He created a whole family using his own unique voice , playing different characters , Tamara , husband ” Jwara” and her son ” Munda ” including extras ” Frida and Lizzy ” , #RIPKCi pic.twitter.com/fjbXO06YhE — Ice-t Piliso © (@Ice_tPiliso) December 30, 2023

Before Tiktok fever we had #RIPKCi he had the best sense of humor pic.twitter.com/dFI8G07yIK — Sine Msutu (@MsutuSine) December 30, 2023

#RIPKCi your gift was God given and noone could rob you of it! You are the moment and an icon, your spirit will continue to live in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/SGzGOYjc9Y — Tinny Buhle Ntshili (@LadyTee_Ntshili) December 30, 2023

Impi! wo ‘nans’ impi iyeza

Ubani bengathinta amabhubesi… When I heard that sound track, I knew you in studio and I will be glued to the radio 3pm-6pm. You made my childhood memories. Now rest Hero 🥲#RIPKCi pic.twitter.com/Uk1IJAW4JR — Bongane Brilliant (@kgwari) December 30, 2023

Bafethu we need to celebrate the current life of Mthutuzeli “Scott” khona manje when he’s still alive. He’s the only who’s in the mould of now the late Kc. This death has pained me for life💔. . .#RIPKCi pic.twitter.com/Xhu02g0yD4 — Romelu#177 (@samza177) December 30, 2023