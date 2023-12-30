sabc-plus-logo

‘KCi truly stands immortalised among the great legends’

  • Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Mthobeli "KCI" August.
The Xhosa language radio station, Umhlobo Wenene FM, has extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and supporters of the late former presenter, Mthobeli ‘KCi’ August.

KCi was discovered unconscious in his Johannesburg home on Friday. He died at the age of 47.

Umhlobo Wenene FM Station Manager, Loyiso Bala, described him as a radio legend who contributed significantly to the growth of the station.

“KCi was a beloved presenter in our station for many years, fondly remembered for this humour and profound passion for radio.”

