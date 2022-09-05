Liz Truss won the ruling Conservative Party’s leadership contest on Monday and will become Britain’s new prime minister after replacing the ousted Boris Johnson. Here are the results of the final leadership vote, conducted among Conservative Party members. The party’s new leader will inherit a parliamentary majority and therefore become prime minister following formal handover procedures on Tuesday. Total votes Percentage votes Rishi Sunak 60,399 %42.6 Liz Truss 81,326 %57.4

Below are key quotes from her victory speech:

“I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative. My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years.”

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.”

“I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”

“We will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024.”