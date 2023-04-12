Ukraine’s military has rejected as untrue a Russian claim to have captured more than 80 percent of the devastated Bakhmut in the east.

Ukrainian forces have hung on for months in Bakhmut, where the fiercest fighting of Moscow’s full-scale invasion has killed thousands of soldiers and been dubbed the “meat-grinder”.

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on Tuesday that his forces controlled most of Bakhmut including the whole administrative centre, factories, warehouses and municipality buildings.

Mercenary unit, Wagner, has played a key role in Russia’s invasion.