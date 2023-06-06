The African National Congress (ANC) Head of Economic Transformation, who is also the Chairperson of the Cabinet Economic Cluster, Mamoloko Kubayi, says South Africa wants to maintain both economic and political relations with both the developed North countries and the developing countries of the South.

Speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations Habitat Assembly in Nairobi Kenya, Kubayi says it is important for South Africa to explain its non-aligned stance in relation to the war in Ukraine to the G7 countries.

South Africa has come under fire for refusing to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine.

Kubayi says the country should take decisions that will benefit South Africans.

“All these countries remain important in terms of our trade. Whether you talk about BRICS… China is number one in terms of our trade relations with South Africa. But when you look at trade investment, foreign direct investment of EU, UK and USA, they almost take about 70% of foreign direct investment. So, that also remains a bloc that is important. Hence maintaining SA’s interest to say we take this stand in the interest of the people of SA and therefore this is why we take these decisions.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: