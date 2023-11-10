Ukhozi FM presenter Irvin Sihlophe dies at age 43

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Well-known Ukhozi FM presenter Irvin Sihlophe has died after suffering a stroke. He was 43.

The station’s business manager, S’bongi Ngcobo, announced Sihlophe’s death this morning. At the time of his death, Sihlophe worked under the station’s educational programme. He worked for Ukhozi FM for almost two decades. Ngcobo says Sihlophe will be remembered for his dedication to broadcasting.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I come today to announce the passing away of our beloved Irvin Xolile Sihlophe. Irvin was our colleague, we worked with him, and at the time of his passing he was a producer of education,” says Ngcobo.

“Sihlophe also worked in various departments while at Ukhozi FM. When he first arrived at the Ukhozi FM, he was in the religious departments. He was a humble man, and he did many tasks without asking for compensation, and this is the kind of heart he had,” she adds.

Sigqemeke ingozi engeqiwa ntwala. Siwumndeni womsakazo Ukhozi FM sithi dudu emndenini wakwaSihlophe, abalaleli kanye nabangani. Lala uphumule Irvin Sihlophe, uyohlezi usezinhlizweni zethu.#RIPIrvinSihlophe #UkhoziFM pic.twitter.com/lAGoejCvb3 — Ukhozi FM Official 📻 (@ukhozi_fm) November 10, 2023