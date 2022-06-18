Late South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC), UKhozi FM news reader, Scelo Mbokazi, died last week after a long illness. He is described as a selfless, caring person, and as one of the most dedicated employees.

Scores of people including his colleagues attended his funeral service held at his rural village of eMacambini in Mandeni, on the Kwa-Zulu-Natal (KZN) North coast.

Watch: Ukhozi’s news anchor Scelo Mbokazi laid to rest

Well deserved send off

It was a well-deserved send off for a person described by many as a caring person, who not only put his job first, but also touched lives of many people.

He began his career at the SABC’s Ligwalagwala FM, before moving to work for SABC in KZN, where he became a household name through the way he presented news and his cracking of jokes.

The Mbokazi family says his passing has left a huge void in the family. His son, Menzi, described his father as one who despite his demanding work made time to spend with his family.

He adds, “I thought I knew my father, but today I am surprised with the large number of people attending his funeral service. We are also thankful for the support shown by the SABC management and his colleagues. From the time of his death, his colleagues have been with us. They said to the family the SABC will never be the same after the passing of my father. My father was a person, who loved his family. He was always cracked jokes at work.”

Great loss

Mbokazi’s neighbours described his death a great loss to the entire community of Mandeni.

His past and present colleagues said Mbokazi had a good understanding of isiZulu and mentored most upcoming news readers. The SABC News management in KwaZulu-Natal Thembeka Simelane and Jabulani Mjya Sibisi described Mbokazi as one of the most dedicated and committed employees.

KZN regional news editor Busani Mthembu said Mbokazi was the true face of the SABC because of his love for the people and his job.

“Scelo was a unifying force in the newsroom he forged unity. He taught us to respect one another as colleagues, he was one humble soul he taught us that everyone who was an SABC employee was important in an equal way.” says Mthembu.

Mbokazi leaves behind his wife, his father, three children and three grandchildren.