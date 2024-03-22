UK royal Kate says she is having chemotherapy after cancer discovery

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, said on Friday she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests taken following major abdominal surgery in January revealed cancer had been present.

Kate, 42, the wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, spent two weeks in hospital in January after having what her office said at the time was successful, planned surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition.

However, in a video message, Kate said subsequent tests had revealed cancer had been found, but she said she was well and getting stronger.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

King Charles revealed in February that he too was to have treatment for cancer, meaning he has had to postpone his public royal duties.

Her office, Kensington Palace, said it would give no further details about the type of cancer. It said she was on a recovery pathway and the preventative chemotherapy had begun in February.

After her operation, the palace said Kate would not return to official duties until after Easter, but her absence from public life has provoked intense speculation on social media.

She and William had wanted privacy about the cancer until their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, began their school holidays which started on Friday.

Kate has not appeared at a public event since she joined other members of the royal family for a church service on Christmas Day.