The University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) have been named as hubs of Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial intelligence enables people to use smart devices to communicate with others and to explain their surroundings.

Some of the most popular digital smart assistant tools are Apple’s Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Tools like these can be beneficial to people with disabilities where they can help them conquer daily challenges.

Vice-Chancellor of the Tshwane University of Technology, Tinyiko Maluleke says, “It is of course a project that has been regarded as controversial by some, and somewhat art by others. When it comes to 4iR the appropriate slogan is ‘feel it, it is here’. It is in your office, your home, car, the train that you use, airplane, your wrist watch. It is in your fingers, the screen of the pupils of your eyes, it is in your brain.”