The Chairperson of the University of Cape Town’s Council, Babalwa Ngonyama has resigned from her position with immediate effect.

In a statement, Ngonyama says she decided to resign from her position and as a member of the Council, following thoughtful consideration.

She says last year, Council put an independent investigation panel in place to look into governance-related issues at the university.

Ngonyama says as part of the panel’s ongoing work, she was invited and also informed that there were allegations made against her by some individuals who had appeared before the panel.

She had requested the statements of the individuals beforehand, but says she was not afforded that courtesy.

Ngonyama says pending the resolution of the contested issues, she remains willing to cooperate with the work of the panel as it presents UCT with an opportunity to address the challenges that beset the university.