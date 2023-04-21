Police Minister Bheki Cele says two suspects have been arrested following a mass shooting incident in Imbali, outside Pietermaritzburg.

Ten people from one family were shot dead when gunmen stormed their house and opened fire in the early hours of Friday.

Cele, joined by National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, addressed a media briefing while visiting the scene of the crime.

He says, “The youngest would be 13, the oldest 63, who happened to be the mother of the house. It does look like it is a family. It is a crime scene, terrible, too many people were lost here. We thank the police that they managed to respond quickly on the matter. They have arrested two people, one was injured, one is dead, one ran away and three firearms were recovered.”

In the video below, Cele addresses the media at the crime scene: