Two seasoned boxers from Limpopo will exchange blows for the South Africa bantamweight title on Friday night in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

Rofhiwa “Tsetse Fly” Nemushungwa will challenge Ronald “King” Malindi who is undefeated in 18 fights.

Malindi is defending the title for the fourth time.

Malindi says he will use the fight to prepare himself to challenge for the IBF international title.

“I’m more than ready as a champion. I’m coming with everything that I got. I was very happy with my weight because I made weight three days ago from here we heading to international level. I’m ready, it is my time to show the courage that I have and I have everything in me so I can challenge people who have more experience.”

Nemushungwa has a total of 22 fights with 13 wins and seven losses. He says he has been itching to fight Malindi for two years now.

“Waiting is over now I have been preparing this fight now. I think it is time I’m going to take my title now. I’m ready, I’m fit physically and mentally. I don’t know if he will survive the twelve rounds but if he is not fit he is in trouble but if he is fit, it is good for him.”