The Greek world number five and the fourth seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into the third round at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club in London. Tsitsipas made light work of Jordan Thompson of Australia securing a 6-2, 6-3 and 7-5 victory.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Paula Badosa of Spain is also through to the third round after defeating Irina Bara of Romania, in straight sets.

Badosa, who made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, needed just an hour and 12 minutes to dispatch the world number 122, Bara.

Overwhelming her opponent with her booming serve and deep ground strokes from the baseline, the Spaniard dominated proceedings. She sealed the 6-3, 6-2 victory emphatically, with an ace.

Local hopeful Katie Boulter thrilled her home fans with the upset of the day at the All England Club. Buoyed by a packed Centre Court, Boulter upended last year’s runner-up and sixth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

The world number 118, Boulter who has never been past the second round before battled back from a set down to storm to a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory to progress to round three.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios also advanced to the third round after dispatching the 26th seed Filip Krajinovic of Serbia. Kyrgios, ranked 40th in the world was in a class of his own against Krajinovic.

He fired 24 aces and reeled off 50 winners compared to his opponent’s mere 16, coasting to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win in just a shade under an hour and a half on court.