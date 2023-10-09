Tshwane’s proposal to pay 13th cheques over three months rejected

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Labour union IMATU says the proposal by the City of Tshwane to pay all its employees their 13th cheques over three months, starting from next month till January next year cannot be allowed.

SABC News understands that the Metro has also proposed a second option where entry-level workers will receive their cheques in November, followed by middle and top-level employees getting theirs in December and January respectively.

The city is under immense financial pressure and is struggling to service its debt including Eskom’s R3.2 billion. An ongoing wage strike from July has also crippled service delivery and revenue collection.

“We are also being disheartened and disappointed in the fact that they’ve brought this in the last hour seeing that their bonuses are due be paid next month. We are currently consulting our members to inform them of the employer’s intention not to pay them as it has been agreed. Not to agree with them also but also to reiterate on that so they see this coming and find together litigation on how we will protect members going forward should this be the case come the day of November,” IMATU chairperson in Tshwane, Melita Baloyi explains.