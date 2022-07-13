Two Tshwane Metro Police officers are expected to appear in court soon for alleged harassment and extortion. The pair was arrested on Monday evening at the Garsfontein police station, in Pretoria East, after a female resident opened a case against them.

The complainant alleged that the two pulled her over after claiming that her permit was invalid. The woman alleges that the officers followed her home in the Erasmuskloof area, where they forced her to accompany them to an ATM to withdraw R3 000.

The officers allegedly forced the woman to use a money transfer service after they found the ATM out of order.

The Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen says he will ensure that the matter is properly investigated.

“These members have been apprehended by the serious crimes unit and will probably also appear in court today for the first time. I would like to state emphatically that the city will not tolerate any form of corruption, intimidation, and extortion going forward.”