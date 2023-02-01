The City of Tshwane in Gauteng says it is hoping to restore water fully both in Mooikloof and Soshanguve Block L by the end of today.

Residents in Soshanguve blockaded roads over the shortages which the city has been grappling with for over a week now.

The city says while it has restored supply to most affected areas, it is prioritising both areas and is working closely with bulk supplier, Rand Water to balance the incoming supply to the municipality.

MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations Daryl Johnston has appealed to protesting residents to allow city employees to do their work.

“Despite our drive and commitment to restore full services, we are still facing several challenges which I would like to address. Firstly, with regard to Soshanguve Block L, our teams were prevented from working in the area yesterday due to community protests.”

Johnston added: “Water levels at the reservoir are recovering well and we look to be in a good position to restore the supply today. I do understand the frustration of residents with the increased water and electricity challenges, but I must ask communities to allow our teams to work safely without intimidation and threats.

“If our teams cannot get to Soshanguve Block L, we cannot restore the water supply. Another great challenge is that Eskom announced a return to Stage 5 and Stage 6 load shedding last night.”