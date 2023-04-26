The writer suing Donald Trump for allegedly raping her nearly 30 years ago, has told jurors at a civil trial in New York that the former US president sexually assaulted her and defamed her by lying about it.

The former Elle magazine advice columnist, Jean Carroll is suing over an alleged encounter in a Bergdorf Goodman department store’s dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996, where she says Trump raped her.

She is also suing Trump for defamation after he denied her rape claim in an October post on his Truth Social media platform, saying he had not known her, that she was not his type and that she made up the claim to sell her memoir.

Carroll is seeking unspecified damages from Trump, who leads the Republican race in the 2024 presidential campaign.

She is also suing under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which lets adults sue their alleged abusers long after statutes of limitations have run out.